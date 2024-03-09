Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/09/2024 – 20:57

Three men invaded the home of fashion designer Ronaldo Esper on Friday the 8th and attacked him in the head. The case occurred in Bela Vista, south of São Paulo.

The incident was registered at the 14th Police Station, which is investigating the case as “theft”. In a statement, the Public Security Secretariat states that the criminals fled the scene without taking anything. According to the police, Esper was surprised by the criminals when he arrived home.

According to the ministry, the Civil Police works to identify the perpetrators and clarify the facts. In a note published on social media, the designer's press office stated that he was rescued by neighbors and the emergency was called.

“Ronaldo underwent medical care and is now recovering in a safe place and supported by his family and friends. Ronaldo thanks everyone for their affection and concern”, says the note.

Esper is known for designing wedding dresses. In 2012, he was arrested for two days for stealing flower pots from the Araçá cemetery, in the west zone of São Paulo. At the time, he said he suffered from depression.