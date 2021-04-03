Australian fashion designer and businesswoman Carla Maria Zampatti died a week after falling down a staircase at the Sydney Opera. She was 78 years old. On Saturday, April 3, the agency reports. Reuters citing a statement from her family.

Zampatti fell during an outdoor opera performance. Immediately after that, the woman was hospitalized.

“She continued to thrive as a businesswoman through tremendous radical and social change, designing clothing for women who fought for liberation as part of the women’s rights movement in the 1960s to empower women today,” the designer’s family said.

Celebrity clients who wore Zampatti’s outfits included Hollywood actresses Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, as well as former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison noted that society has lost “a truly great and inspiring Australian.” According to him, Zampatti was an advocate of multiculturalism, as well as an icon in the fashion industry and a pioneer in entrepreneurship.

Zampatti was born in Italy in 1942. Eight years later, her family emigrated to Australia. The designer released her first small collection of fashionable clothes in 1965, and five years later she founded Carla Zampatti Pty Ltd.

In the early 1970s, she became one of the first designers to introduce swimwear in her collections in Australia, where conservative views prevailed at the time.

The entrepreneur has opened dozens of boutiques across the country and has served as director and chairman of The Special Broadcasting Service, Australia’s state-owned broadcaster.