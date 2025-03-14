Fashion and beauty have always shared ties and that union seems increasingly narrow. Chanel and Dior They were the first fashion houses that decided to expand their businesses through perfumes and cosmetics. In recent years, surely animated by … The beauty and makeup boom worldwide, there have been different fashion firms that have launched cosmetics: Rabanne, Prada, Valentino, Celine… But not only luxury brands, also ‘low cost’ firms such as Zara, H&M, Primark or Women’s Secret, have opted for the ‘Beauty’ universe, either through perfumes, creams or makeup. The last to join this boom has been Louis Vuitton that in autumn of 2025 will present the Beauté Louis Vuitton, by the hand of one of the best makeup artists in the world, Pat McGrath.

Louis Vuitton, the emblematic signature that was born in the mid-nineteenth century as a manufacturer of Baúles, and that at the end of the 20th century he launched the conquest of the prêt-à-porter, by the hand of Marc Jacobs, he did not want to let the opportunity to do business also in cosmetics. The firm has not revealed which products will launch, only that they will reflect the rich inheritance of the Maison. In fact, one of the photographs he has shared represents the texture of what could be a red lipstick with the brand hologram, and with its unmistakable four -petal floral ornament, present in their bags and travel bags.

Louis Vuitton’s makeup arrives

Dr.



In the statement, the brand recalls the link it has always had with the world ‘Beauty’, creating cases specially designed for the transport of delicate toilet objects, perfumes and cosmetics. In the 1920sLouis Vuitton designed some luxurious Compact powdersbrushes and mirrors. Two examples of this are preserved in the Louis Vuitton archives since 1925: Le Milano, a personalized kit designed for Soprano Marthe Chenal, and an exquisite toilet bag for the Polish composer Jan Padrewski. On the other hand, Louis Vuitton’s first handbags were conceived to satisfy the need to bring with them basic day -to -day life, including cosmetics.

To create her makeup firm, Louis Vuitton has joined the British makeup artist Pat McGrath, who has been working in the backstage of the most prestigious catwalks around the world for more than 20 years. In addition, he already has experience in the launch of cosmetic brands, because beyond some collaboration with other designers and fashion houses, the British In 2015 he launched his homonymous makeup brandfor sale in Spain through Sephora. Pat McGrath is, on the other hand, the only makeup artist who has received to date the title of ‘Lady’ by Queen Elizabeth II.

The creative director of the Cosmetics Division of Louis Vuitton, said: «After working between bambaline for more than twenty years in Louis Vuitton’s parades, it is an honor to play such an important role in the launch of the Beauté Louis Vuitton, the result of the confluence between a Extraordinary crafts, creativity and innovation. The beauty universe transcends the limits of the product itself, and what we are creating with this line will bring with it a new dimension in the niche of the luxury beauty ».

In addition to Louis Vuitton, this 2025 could also see the light of Jacquemus fashion firm makeup, That has joined the L’Oréal group, as they recently announced to shape a luxury beauty brand.