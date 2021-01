In the media world of fashion, there are few quality documentaries dedicated to her. It is for that reason that we welcome a film that chronicles the adventure of Colette, an iconic and innovative concept store on rue Saint-Honor√© in Paris that stood for 20 years, until 2017. Filmmakers Hugues and Eliane Lawson- Body followed the last months of the store and captured it in the documentary ‘Colette mon amour’. .