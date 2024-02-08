Fashion store chain Shoeby has avoided bankruptcy through a WHOA procedure in which an agreement was reached with creditors. The Shoeby family business suffered for a long time from corona measures, which forced stores to close. As a result, the company with more than 230 stores almost went under.
