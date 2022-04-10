Berlin Fashion Week, held in one of the city’s old electrical factories in mid-March, focused heavily on the work of Ukrainian designer Jean Gritsfeldt, who was unable to leave kyiv due to the war. and had to miss the event. But the activist movement Fashion Revolution managed to recreate key elements of their collection from scratch. A message of peace that Berlin designers Esther Perbandt and Natacha Von Hirschhausen helped spread.

