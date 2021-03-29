They should have come to Lomé from Johannesburg, Brazzaville, Lagos and Abidjan, but their travel plans were thwarted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The eighth edition of the Lomé International Fashion Festival had to recruit models from closer to home, and a handful managed to travel to the Togolese capital from Ghana and Gabon. Against this background a question arises: What exactly does it mean to be a model in Africa in 2021? In this edition of Moda we hear first-hand from some of these members of the industry. .

