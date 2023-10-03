Fashion | BBC: The head of a popular clothing brand organized extraordinary sex parties where young men were exploited

Accusations of sexual abuse have been made against Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of the American clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch, and his British partner.

American by Mike Jeffries and this partner by Matthew Smith is said to have organized numerous events, some kind of parties, where young men were forced into sexual acts.

Events were organized between 2009 and 2015 at Jeffries’ apartment in New York and at luxury hotels in London, Paris, Morocco and Venice.

The two of you The BBC, which has been investigating the case for a year, has interviewed a total of 12 men who participated in the sex events organized by Jeffries and Smith.

Eight of them say that they were lured to events under the guise of possible modeling jobs. The men hoped to be part of the A&F brand’s advertising campaigns.

According to the men, a third party posing as a modeling agent lured them to the events. According to the BBC, the recruiter is James Jacobsonwho reportedly was not officially involved in A&F’s business.

Some of the men said they knew that the events involved sex. After participating in the events, the men received thousands of dollars packed in envelopes. According to the men interviewed by the BBC, they had to sign a confidentiality agreement. However, no time was given to read the contract, the men say.

Leisure clothes the American manufacturer A&F once became known for the so-called peri-American clothes for young people. The brand’s sex-oozing commercials often featured young men topless. A&F stores became known especially for their nightclub-like atmosphere and shirtless men patrolling in front of the stores.

A&F ad from 2001:

Today, the brand produces, in addition to men’s and women’s clothing, Abercrombie-branded children’s clothing. The company also owns the Hollister Co brand aimed at young people.

A&F also has a separate Pride collection that supports sexual minorities. Part of the proceeds from the collection will be donated pages of the brand for a charitable organization doing mental health work with young people belonging to the minority.

The turnover of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., founded in 1892, was 3.7 billion dollars in 2022, or about 3.8 billion euros. The brand has a total of more than 750 stores around the world.

In the year 2006 Jeffries said in an interviewthat the brand is absolutely exclusive and only defines its target group as a select group of “coolies” and popular young people.

Streaming service released in 2022 Netflix documentary tells about the discriminatory and racist work culture practiced in the company.

According to The Guardian for example, the brand banned store employees from wearing dreadlocks and ranked them based on appearance and skin color.

At the beginning of the millennium, a class action for racial discrimination was brought against the company. Before going to court, A&F representatives argued that the requirement for their employee not to wear the hijab was legal, as the headscarf violated the company’s appearance policies. In the end, the company had to pay a total of 40 million dollars in compensation to the employees who faced discrimination.

Since then, the brand has tried to make its marketing communications more tolerant than before.

In 2015, the brand said it was giving up its sexist advertising images.

Mike Jeffries led Abercrombie & Fitch until 2014 and was once one of the highest paid CEOs in the US.