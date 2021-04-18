



Barbara Blanchard advocates for diversity and inclusion in all areas. In the 1990s, she helped organize a groundbreaking fashion show with Lamine Kouyaté, founder of the Xuly Bët brand, choosing 100 black models at a time when diversity was simply not on the industry radar. Currently, Barbara offers diversity training to companies, while working as a talent agent and running a fashion brand dedicated to women’s football. In this edition of Fashion we went to meet this exceptional woman.