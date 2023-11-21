Fashion | Balenciaga introduced the bath towel as a high-fashion skirt for men – Ikea responded

Balenciaga is known for its provocative fashion adventures.

French fashion house Balenciaga has raised eyebrows again with its new product launch.

The luxury brand’s spring collection now sells a skirt that looks like a bath towel. The price is typically high for the brand, around 846 euros.

The skirt can be found at Balenciaga from the online store under the men’s collection, but according to the product description it is a unisex garment. The skirt is full cotton terrycloth, but is claimed to be dry clean only.

Another feature that sets the skirt apart from a regular bath towel is the buckle and buttons that keep it on the hips.

The product has caused confusion in the fashion world and on social media. Who would spend hundreds of euros just to look like the neighbor Peka leaving his Thursday sauna shift?

If not a fashion craze or significant financial profit, then at least Balenciaga has attracted attention with its new creation. This is a Georgian designer Demna Gvasalian a pattern familiar to the fashion house he leads.

Balenciaga has been making waves for years with various shock products: a handbag that looks like a garbage bag, earrings made of shoelaces and With “luxury versions” of Crocs shoes.

In 2017, the brand sold a blue leather bag for around 1,960 euros, which reminded me of an Ikea bag with a price of one euro. Ikea responded at the time with its own counter-advertisement.

Now Ikea responded to Balenciaga again, this time with its own “towel skirt”. British Ikea Instagram– account published a funny ad in which a £16 Vinarn towel is dressed up as a skirt.

In addition to the towel, the male model is dressed in beige pants, a black hoodie and sunglasses, imitating Balenciaga’s advertising images.

“Introducing the new Vinarn terry skirt, the most important fashion product of spring 2024,” the caption reads.

The same towel can also be found in Ikea Finland’s selection for 16.99 euros.

Spanish origin and later Frenchized Balenciaga is one of the world’s most popular top fashion brands. Along with shock products, it has increased its popularity with the visibility brought by Hollywood stars and social media influencers.

Head designer Gvasalia has been praised for raising the profile of the brand and for his fashion shows that take a stand.

There have also been stumbles on the winning streak: last year, a fashion house the advertising campaign was frowned upon as sexualizing children. In the advertising campaign, children were holding teddy bear handbags dressed in bdsm-inspired gear.

In one picture, the child was lying on the sofa and there were empty wine glasses and a necklace on the table in front of him. The fashion house apologized for the campaign and pulled the ads.