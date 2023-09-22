Clothing, autumn sales alarm: here are the brands that will feel the crisis the most

After a summer with a minus sign for fashion brands of medium-low range, an even more complicated autumn promises to be. The freeze on consumption began to be felt already in the warmest months of the year and now that the cold weather is approaching, also thanks to the interest rates of the Eurozone ai maximums ever, inflation uphill and the fixed salaries, analysts are worried. The greatest fears – we read in Repubblica – concern brands such as Inditex and his Zara, H&m, Primark, Next and the Italian Ovs. Of course, not everyone will be affected in the same way, much will depend on the attractiveness of the product and the ability to intercept the needs of customers, but caution is a must.

Read also: Farinetti: “Fico didn’t turn out well for me, I’m closing it”. Goodbye food Disneyland

Read also: Fico closes. The idea: after the flop Farinetti starts again with a different name

For sure – continues Repubblica – Inditexand what so far he answered bettermanaging to raise prices and lengthening the distances compared to competitors. However, it is bringing up the rear H&mwhich reported results on Friday the 15th between June and August lower than expected, with revenues substantially stable at constant exchange rates (but by 6% thanks to the favorable effect of currencies). And while the Swedish giant which also controls higher-end brands such as Cos remained firm, the experts of Bernstein they point out that in the same period the Spanish leader at the same exchange rates grew by 16.6%, Primark by 8% and Next by 7%. But he is also suffering now the onlinethe situation in view of the autumn is worrying.

Subscribe to the newsletter

