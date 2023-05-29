Fashion, like any social phenomenon, is best understood in border areas. And its relationship with football, which can be seen in the evolution of the kits and the looks red carpet, acquires much more subtle shades in a previously unexplored territory: that of the suit off field, which is what the players wear when they represent their team off the field, on trips or official press conferences. Until a few years ago, the clothing that footballers wore off the pitch was barely a formal uniform, just an office suit, a way to prevent them from displaying too ostentatious logos or clothing.

However, things are changing. The wardrobe that the Italian firm Zegna has made for Real Madrid is in the antipodes of the label. It includes sophisticated overshirts, relaxed trousers and knitwear crafted in luxurious signature cashmere. And Alessandro Sartori, creative director of the firm, confirms that this paradigm shift has not been easy. “Before, when a team contacted us to dress the players, they almost always asked for a serious suit, with a shirt and tie, or things that were too formal that did not represent us. So we rejected all proposals of this type, ”he explains. “With Real Madrid it was different. We started talking about our values ​​and theirs. We told them about our recycled materials and from there we went on to talk about our vision of relaxed, luxurious and modern fashion, in bright but elegant colors and with a sustainable vision. They got excited. And that’s how our style became that of Real Madrid”.

Ansu Fati, a FC Barcelona player, tries on the off-field suit that Herno has designed for the Catalan team.

herno

The case of Zegna is especially illustrative because the capsule they have created for Real Madrid —and which can also be purchased at the Italian brand’s stores— is a clear reflection of the Copernican turn that Sartori has introduced since his appointment in 2016. Starting with the textile fibers that the company produces exclusively, Sartori has transformed the brand’s repertoire to the point of banishing classic tailoring from its catwalk collections. He has replaced it with garments with a fluid cut and sporty airs, infinitely combinable with each other and made mostly of knitwear. And his silhouettes are perfectly suited to a trade that, little by little, has learned to enjoy fashion, perhaps because fashion has also learned to appreciate its codes.

Last year, the World Cup fed this synergy. The collaborations of Mbappé with Dior, Camavinga with Balenciaga and Jack Grealish with Gucci are the most visible face of a phenomenon that began in the early 2000s, when Dolce & Gabbana dressed David Beckham or carried out an underwear campaign. with stars of the Italian team. Dirk Bikkembergs became the owner, between 2005 and 2010, of Fossombrone, a small Italian team. Dsquared2, the Italian firm founded by Canadians Dean and Dan Caten, also made history by designing a collection for Pep Guardiola’s Barça in 2009, and by signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the image of their campaigns. Meanwhile, the outfits worn by Ballon d’Or winners or soccer stars at award ceremonies, parties or holidays have gained weight in style publications. And the new generations of soccer players, who have lost their fear of styling, today communicate values ​​that go beyond sports.

Gavi, FC Barcelona midfielder, with his Herno look. herno

It is precisely these values ​​that have joined the paths of Herno and FC Barcelona. In his case, with a uniform that declines traditional tailoring from sports and technical codes. This brand, born in the mid-20th century to create outerwear, has experienced a boost in recent decades thanks to the innovations introduced by Claudio Marenzi, part of the second generation at the head of the company. If the outerwear we wear today is lighter, more effective and more sustainable, it is largely thanks to Herno and the technologies it has introduced. And the kit for FC Barcelona, ​​which includes a technical jacket, elegant sports pants and different knitwear in neutral tones, demonstrates his vocation to conquer the entire wardrobe.

“Barcelona is one of the most followed teams in the world,” explains Marenzi about the collaboration, which was presented last January at the Pitti Uomo fashion fair. “For us, for example, Japan is a very important market, and we have realized that most of our clients have Barcelona as their reference team. Football, in addition to being a sport, has to do with values ​​and people. And we share many values ​​with Barcelona. It is a friendly team and so are we. We value things in their fair measure. A football game or a jacket does not solve world hunger, so we do our job seriously, but without forgetting to have fun. In addition, in Herno we share the idea of ​​​​academy that Barcelona cultivates. Most of our managers have been with us for years and started at the bottom.”

The Real Madrid players sport the looks that Zegna created for the team to wear off the pitch. MIGUEL BENAJES (Zegna)

Those of Herno and Zegna are the most striking cases, but not the only ones. In a more conservative key, Loro Piana’s suits for Juventus, made from a wool fabric with technical properties, show that so-called silent luxury has also reached stadiums. If fashion is a thermometer of society, football can become a thermometer of fashion and an ally when it comes to achieving its usual goal: reaching everywhere.