Fashion | “Almost nobody” buys their clothes new anymore, say the young people – Many domestic clothing brands are now reporting difficulties

Helsinki On Uudenmaankatu, in the basement of the Arela store, the shelves are full of paper bags marked with post-it notes. Two large sacks of postal packages are waiting on the floor.

“Cashmere knits have sold the most”, clothing designer and entrepreneur Anni Arela says.

The Finnish clothing brand Arela, known for its colorful knitwear, said it will cease operations on Wednesday, May 5. Since then, Anni Arela has been accepting customer orders and packaging mail shipments.

According to Arela’s press release, the reason for ceasing operations was long-standing financial difficulties. The company behind the clothing brand said in its press release that it has filed for liquidation.

The sell-out has started quickly. More than three hundred online orders were made during the first day. Now the products are sold as much as there is enough stock so that the company could avoid bankruptcy.

Arela’s sell-out has started quickly. Anni Arela packs the products bought by customers on the ground floor of the store in Helsinki’s Uudenmaankatu.

“I thought that I was prepared, but when the information became public, it was a bit tougher experience than I could have expected”, says Anni Arela.

He has worked for the brand for 13 years.

“It’s crazy to think, when you’re so used to this, that suddenly this isn’t there. Although then again you won’t miss the financial pressure.”

Arela was founded in 2007 originally under the name Arelalizza. In 2013, the operation changed to the name Arela. Then founder and textile artist Maija Arelan his daughter, clothing designer Anni Arela, and an art researcher joined him as co-entrepreneurs Delay Arela.

The decision to stop was matured for a long time.

“We had time to adapt to the idea, but before the announcement it felt heavy and difficult. When I got that information out, I felt a little better, since there has been so much discussion and discussion,” says Viivi Arela.

Just a moment then there seemed to be a boom in domestic clothing brands in Finland. New entrepreneurs appeared and clothes seemed to do their business. In 2018, a Finnish fashion center called Garden even opened on the second floor of Helsinki’s Kämp gallery.

Now, the effects of the corona pandemic, inflation, rising energy prices and the global logistics crisis, the shortage of raw materials and the general economic situation can be seen in the operations of many domestic fashion brands.

Clothing brand from Tampere Uhana said in March in its social media update that the company has “SOS! SITUATION on!”.

Business owners Hanna Virkamäki and Mira Vantaja said that in order to continue the company’s operations as normal, they should be able to sell the products that remained unsold in 2022 more than usual.

Similarly, Blaa, known especially for children’s clothes, asked its customers for help with post-coronavirus difficulties in its Instagram update in April.

Also at the beginning of May Tam-Silk said that they are starting change negotiations. According to Aamulehti, layoffs threaten half of the production employees, which are 18 in total. The company has been making losses for two or three years.

Sold ecological fashion on Helsinki’s Yrjönkatu The Nudge brick-and-mortar store closed at the beginning of April. The reason was said to be the turmoil that affected the economy in recent years. A large part of Nudge’s selection consisted of products from Finnish fashion brands.

In February, Papu Design from Nokia announced that it would give up its children’s clothing collection and focus on developing its women’s clothing collection.

“ The concept of responsibility has moved more strongly than before to the sale of used products.

Arela brand the decisive factor was the general price increase in production costs that reduced margins, which could not be passed on to the selling prices of the products.

“At the same time, consumers are more cautious in their purchase decisions. Even these lower-margin products are not sold like before, except with discounts, if even then,” says Viivi Arela.

From the beginning, the company had a strong goal of internationalization. However, changes in the industry internationally had the effect that sales began to fall. For example, some of the international retailers went wrong.

According to Viivi Arela, the contradiction between the accelerated circulation of fashion and responsibility has not been able to be fully resolved internationally so far.

Even a few years ago, a change to considered responsibility could be seen in purchasing behavior. People bought more expensive clothes less often than before. Now, according to Viivi Arela, the concept of responsibility has moved more strongly than before to the sale of used products.

In addition, the termination was related to personal reasons.

“Up to a certain point, you can handle that pushing in a difficult economic situation. This seemed like a responsible decision to make now, and not to wait for the situation to get even worse.”

According to Viivi Arela, consumers are now clearly more cautious than before.

“ In reality, the purchase is ultimately sealed by price.

How should small fashion brands then react to the complicated situation?

“You can say that Finnish clothing brands are, on average, very responsible. They use high-quality materials and the products are also made locally. Production costs have basically been higher than, for example, fast fashion chains”, CEO of Tekstiili ja Muoti ry Marja-Liisa Niinikoski says.

When asked about attitudes and ostomy preferences, Finnish consumers like to emphasize responsibility, but according to Niinikoski, in reality, the purchase is often sealed by the price.

The decrease in domestic demand is reflected in the rise in energy prices and the general economic situation. When households have been thinking about things to save on, it has become fashionable.

According to Niinikoski, we should now discuss how consumers can be encouraged to be responsible. Domestic brands account for only about 10–11 percent of the total demand for clothing purchases by Finnish consumers. 80 percent of the Finnish product remains in the national economy. According to Niinikoski, even choosing a domestic product can be seen as an act of responsibility.

In addition, politics could influence the situation. According to Niinikoski, the government could, for example, lower the value added tax on responsible products and add circular economy services related to clothing maintenance and repair to the scope of the household deduction.

Finland Collected by Textile and Fashion Association of statistics According to Last year, turnover increased by 10.8 percent compared to the previous fiscal year.

Most of the growth came from the export of successful brands abroad.

However, the vast majority of small Finnish fashion brands are oriented towards the domestic market. According to Niinikoski, being dependent on one market makes companies vulnerable.

Arela, which has applied for liquidation, is now selling as many of its products as there are enough goods so that the company could avoid bankruptcy.

Internationalization is a requirement for a fashion company aiming for growth, also assesses the research doctor of Aalto University Linda Turunen. Turunen has studied brands, marketing and fashion, for example.

According to Turunen, in order to become international, small brands should be able to carry out continuous strategic marketing and bold communication that reaches the target groups and gathers the international community around the brand.

Many domestic brands have successfully built service packages around their brands that support the longevity of their products, says Turunen.

“We have very high-level fashion design expertise both at Aalto and at universities of applied sciences and the University of Lapland. But design expertise alone is not enough,” says Niinikoski.

Many of the Finnish brands were founded by the designers themselves.

According to Niinikoski, small Finnish fashion brands have a lot of work to do, for example, in digital presence and analytics, as well as managing fashion’s multi-channel trade.

Clothes however, sales are also about what is fashionable at any given moment.

During the last year, numerous flea markets and second-hand stores have opened in Helsinki’s shopping centers. Recently, one also came to Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

According to the young people interviewed by HS, “almost no one” buys their clothes new anymore. Right now, it seems that the circular economy and second-hand clothes are above all fashionable.

Aalto University’s professor of management specializing in responsible business Go to Halme responsibility should be turned into a marketing tool, because despite the difficult economic situation, it still seems to be of interest to buyers.

For example, the CEO of Luhta Sportswear Company Juha Luhtanen assessed in an interview with HS in November, that buying used clothes will become a big part of the business as the climate crisis-aware generation z young people get older.

From May 2022, Luhta’s used clothing can be returned to the brand’s store. Those who bring clothing to be recycled will receive a 10–20 percent discount on their next Luhta purchase in stores. In August 2022, Marimekko also announced a pre-loved marketplace for used clothes and accessories, where you can buy and sell old Marimekko products.

“Finland is a very interesting market around different types of new business models of the circular economy. There are very interesting openings and new activities designed for the circular economy. Now it would be worthwhile to strongly participate in it”, says Halme.