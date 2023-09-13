The third edition of the Africa Fashion Up fashion contest was held in Paris, with the aim of offering a platform to young African promises. Five designers from across the continent presented their collections at the Quai Branly Museum to celebrate local craftsmanship with global appeal. The winner, Aristide Loua, is an Ivorian who lived in France before returning to his native country, where he spent two years before starting his path in fashion.

