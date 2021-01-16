Live her dream: since she was a child, after seeing a Yves Saint Laurent show, she wants to be a designer. “At the parade, I saw black women and I had never seen that,” he says. Adama Ndiaye started working in fashion after finishing her studies in Economics. She is currently one of the founders of Dakar Fashion Week and thanks to her work for African fashion (developed over decades and joined by the ‘Black Fashion Weeks’) she was considered one of the 10 influential people in the world. continent by Radio France International in 2014..