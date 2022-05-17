The ninth edition of FIMO, Togo’s international fashion festival, did not open with a series of fashion shows, but with a scientific symposium organized by the University of Lomé. The topic of the debate: how to pursue the production of ethical fashion while Africa continues to be the recipient of thousands of tons of unsold merchandise in the world? And how to promote the work of designers from the continent? We received some insightful responses from designers, fashion students, and academics.

