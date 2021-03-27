Metallics are strong this season, in any context: casual or formal and day or night. Incorporating it can be a challenge, but adapting silver and gold to our wardrobe is worth it in 2021.

Reinvention 2021. Shirt (Kosiuko), earrings (Luna Garzón). Photo: Andrés D’elia.

The important thing is to know that they are no longer exclusive for the night. They are incorporated into daily looks with accessories such as silver boots or combined with other garments in white or beige tones.

Always present on the red carpets, the metallic looks had as ambassadors Scarlett Johansson at the Oscars 2020, Lady Gaga at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020 and Tiffany Haddish at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Total look. Jacket and shorts (Uma), metallic boots (Naima). Photo: Andrés D’elia.

Now they are also used during the day and show off in the Paris Fashion Week catwalks.. They dazzled on the Paco Rabbane catwalk, in the Off White covers and Louis Vuitton accessories, especially in the envelopes with silver finishes.

Nude key. Tulle bodysuit and skirt (Vevu), booties (Prüne), earrings (Luna Garzón). Photo: Andrés D’elia.

But this trend has a challenge: Incorporate it into the day to day. The good news is that there are many ways to add silver to a casual look. The key is to adapt it to the style of each one. The most subtle way is through accessories, such as dangling earrings, necklaces or bracelets. Silver is perfectly combined with the most neutral colors and the most basic garments.

Single shoulder. Leather top (Uma), leather pants (Las Pepas). Photo: Andrés D’elia.

Another option is the total look metal: combined pants and tops, jackets and boots in silver or gold or 100% silver dresses for more elegant and formal events.

Futuristic. Dress with puff sleeves (Allô Martínez), hoops (Luna Garzón). Photo: Andrés D’elia.

Silver shoes are a must and glitters invade both boots, loafers or sneakers. The style cowboy They add to the trend with metallic finishes.

Coats are not left out either: today we can get jackets puffer, silver and gold jackets and trench coats. To shine 24 hours.

The new mix. T-shirt with shoulder pads (Giesso), brocade trousers (Kosiuko), booties (Prüne), hoops (Luna Garzón). Photo: Andrés D’elia.

Production: Lorena Gerszein

