





06:00 14th edition of the Tunisian Fashion Week, Malteza Atelier collection by Joana Maltez, Portugal. © Pascal Mourier

Tunisia Fashion Week took place this year at the Carthage Museum, which recently received significant funding from the European Union. The setting for the 14th edition was chosen by the founder of the event, Anis Montacer, who is launching his own brand, Outa, with a collection made from recycled plastic waste. Also notable are the Portuguese designer Joana Maltez, the young designer Haroun Ghanmi and Mouna Ben Braham, who reinvents the traditional Tunisian wedding dress.