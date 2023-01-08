Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva affirmed in a statement through a statement that the “fascist vandals” who invaded the headquarters of Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Presidency, in Brasilia, will be “found” and “punished.” The progressive president described as “barbarism” the serious altercations experienced in the capital by radicals of the extreme right who demand a military “intervention” that returns former president Jair Bolsonaro to power.

He added that the radicals have been “stimulated” by the ex-governor and that “they will pay with the force of the law” for the disturbances caused. “We are going to discover the financiers” of these violent and coup-style protests, which “destroyed everything they found in their path,” said Lula, who denounced security failures on the part of the Government of the Federal District of Brasilia.

“Democracy guarantees the right to freedom of expression,” but “requires that people respect the institutions,” said Lula, who was sworn in as Brazil’s head of state on January 1. Lula was in Araraquara, in the interior of Sao Paulo, to learn about the damage caused by the heavy rains in recent days in the region.

Previously, the president declared a federal security intervention, which will last until the 31st of this month, with the aim that incidents like those of yesterday are not repeated in the coming days.