Acca Larentia, Putin uses the Roman salute to paint Europe as “Nazi-fascist”

The question of Acca Larentia did not go unnoticed PutinRoman greetings have become the perfect message to convey to his people and for attack Europe. Here – we read in La Stampa – what was broadcast live on TV in Russia. “The situation in the Italian capital, Romeis currently this – said Olga Skabeyevaone of the most unrestrained propagandists of Vladimir Putin's regime – this is how right-wing Italian militants honored the memory of three of their neo-fascist blood brothersnot only with the Roman greeting, but with the obvious, and not at all hidden, “Sieg Heil”.

“It is noteworthy – continues the presenter and reported by La Stampa – that all this happens near the former headquarters of a neo-fascist party, the Italian social movementwhich then turned into Brothers of Italywhose leader is Giorgia Melons, the current Italian Prime Minister. That is to say, right before our eyes Europe is returning to its roots and origins (i.e. the nazi-fascism). All his supposed post-war education, which was aimed in theory at separating Europeans from the legacy of Nazism, went up in smoke.” Moscow and Putin they are happy to misinform you an entirely “fascist” Italy using the story of Acca Larentia.

