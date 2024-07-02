The Fanpage investigation on GN (Giorgia Meloni and Fratelli d’Italia) highlighted that fascism, almost eighty years after the end of the Second World War, continues to attract the attention and interest of many young people throughout Europe. This complex phenomenon can be understood through different sociological, psychological and cultural lenses. Among the motivations we can find the distrust towards traditional political parties and democratic institutions that lead young people to seek more vital alternatives. Fascism is certainly attractive to those who see liberal democracies as ineffective and corrupt, moreover liberal democracies are often managed by minorities organized in defense of specific interests (Massimo Fini, Sudditi, Marsilio editore). Among the sociological aspects we can also find the rejection of an increasingly globalized and interconnected world, young people can feel disoriented and without a sense of belonging. Fascist culture offers a strong sense of identity and community, which can be very attractive to those seeking a sense of belonging and purpose while also providing a greater sense of order and stability through a strong government and cohesive society.

The non-acceptance of the world in which one lives leads to the adherence to rebellious ideologies in antithesis to the dominant social and cultural norms, the attraction towards fascism can also be seen as a form of provocation or resistance against the establishment, the meaningless and petty bourgeois consumerist life. If we consider today’s political leaders and compare them with the past we understand the lack of charisma, authority and the authoritarian and charismatic figures that often characterize fascist movements can exert a strong fascination on young people looking for strong and decisive role models.

The attraction of young people towards fascism in Europe is a multifactorial phenomenon that requires an in-depth and multifaceted analysis. The sociological, psychological and cultural motivations interact with each other, creating a fertile ground for adhesion to ideologies in antithesis with the liberal world. Certain that fascism is not a reproducible model today, we are convinced that its birth and realization is specific to the early 1900s, it should also be remembered that democracy (liberal, elitist, corporate, representative etc.), monarchy and dictatorships are tools to govern power. What is surprising regarding the survey are the partial answers of the leaders of Fratelli d’Italia, the symbol of the party has the tricolor Flame and therefore the historical reference to the MSI, a party born not to restore but not to deny fascism, is natural. The controversy over fascism and FdI is senseless, in fact Giorgia Meloni’s party, like the previous right-wing parties, are far from the ideas of both the first fascism (San Sepolcro) and that of the regime or the Social Republic of Salò. Instead of looking to the past, all politicians should give us a vision of the future, continuing with these controversies only serves to cover the lack of a perspective for the country and Europe.