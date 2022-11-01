“In Predappio it was an illegal rave and yet there was no conviction, the Scelba Law was violated and no one batted an eyelid. I would have expected a conviction from the government”. Laura Boldrini, deputy of the Democratic Party, expressed herself in Cartabianca about the Predappio rally, where about 2000 people went on the centenary of the march on Rome. “No measures have been taken even by previous governments, but this year we need a specific condemnation on the centenary of the march on Rome”.

In general, Boldrini negatively judges the executive’s work in the very first phase of its existence: “I expected an answer to people’s problems: inflation, expensive energy, concrete things. Instead, the no vax was winked and a a crime that was absolutely not needed “, he says, referring to the norm relating to raves inserted in the decree approved on Monday by the Council of Ministers.