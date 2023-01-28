Since I was a child, my father introduced into me spiritthe concept fascination. For which he used, as a key tool, mathematics. It is possible to say that he began the scientific preaching, with the teaching of numbers, that is, that he put, in my little head, the torrent of numerals. He told me: “Everything starts with one, then two, and three… and so on, to infinity. How barbaric… infinity, my God, infinity… matter that he left to God, since He is that: infinite. Then he followed with arithmetic, and then with trigonometry. Now, over time I think that I wanted to become an authority on the subject. Which, I confess regretfully, that his efforts were not as effective as he wanted. However, the most that he could achieve was, based on tenacity, for him to love mathematics, as he loves God. Which is a lot to say. I hope I don’t fall into blasphemy.

The key question in this story is: What happened to my spirit? when my father discovered to me, through his teachings, the “algebraic fascination”. Concept, the previous one, that changed my life forever. Today, already at 78 years old, I am still fascinated and in love with this magic that makes my spiritual being jump and jump through outer spaces of real emotion and at hand. I remember, as if it were yesterday, that he told me: “The part of mathematics called algebra studies the quantity considered in the most general way possible.” I didn’t understand him at that time, and I think that until the current 21st century, I didn’t quite understand him. However, I am still fascinated by the wonderful language that I heard. Enormous mental efforts went into helping me understand this “quantity considered in the most general way possible.” Pa’… his wick…! So, I squeezed my brain and I began to think that the key could be in that of “the general or generalization”. Since the quantities can be represented by letters and can adopt determined values ​​as the case may be.

In other words, the letters got out of their “literary corral” and migrated to a “supercorral”, where they became magical generalities, with full freedom to adopt any quantity. Wonders after wonders that can only believe me, what I said at the beginning: fascination. On the other hand, my beloved father told me, “and we still need to understand the concept of zero”… Not anymore, dad!…I answered him hastily! Fortunately, I looked for this concept when I was already studying Engineering. For that he had already suffered with the famous concept of Pi. And many other outrageous things that drove me crazy and fascinated me. Another ordeal, full of fascination, was when I tried to explain infinitesimal calculus to myself. Again the ghosts of “infinity” attacked me and what I did best was to return to the depths of my infinity, Lord God. And I was very calm. I flat out turned the logarithms around, cheating with one of the first scientific calculators my dad bought me. He only crushed the numbers that he had learned as a child. As if that weren’t enough, I discovered that migration is as old as mathematics.

That it is fashionable is something else, but that it exists, migration, since the beginning of time is true, and since then I have no doubt, algebra is a friend of migrants. Both migrate from one place to another, or rather, from one pen to another. Not wanting to be offensive. Finally, I confess, to my dear readers, that I have a book that fascinated me from its title: God created the numbers, by Leopold Kronecker, which has 1,030 pages and is commented on by the great invalid scientist Stephen Hawking. .