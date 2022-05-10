Home page politics

Of: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Alina Kabaeva in 2005 when she was awarded a state medal by Vladimir Putin (in the background). © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Putin’s alleged lover: according to speculation, she lives with her sons in Switzerland – but still after the start of the Ukraine war?

Moscow/Lugano – In 2013 Vladimir Putin announced his separation from his wife Lyudmila. Since then, Putin’s private life has been the subject of speculation, not only in Russia – and especially since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. How do the people from Putin’s closest circle live? And are they included in the sanctions?

The Swiss investigative reporter Sylvain Besson stumbled upon a “fascinating world full of conveniences” when he went in search of Putin’s alleged lover. The 38-year-old Alina Kabaeva, former European and world champion in rhythmic gymnastics, is rumored to be living in Switzerland with two of Putin’s sons. Like the reporter dem mirror reported, their world is said to consist of an American private school and a villa with a view of the lake and mountains. But does she still live there?

Putin’s mistress in Switzerland? Reporter has clear opinion

Putin has not even officially confirmed his liaison with Kabaeva. However, Russian and international media have repeatedly amassed information suggesting that Kabaeva is Putin’s mistress. The speculation is supported loudly mirror Among other things, a Russian gynecologist from Putin’s closest circle, who is said to have been present at the birth of Kabaeva’s sons. A Russian-language newspaper had already discussed Putin’s alleged love affair in 2008 and was closed shortly afterwards.

The fact that Kabaeva has a domicile in Switzerland is loud and clear mirror as secured. But the Swiss investigative reporter Besson found no traces of Kabaeva currently living there with her sons. “She would be absolutely insane to be in Western Europe now,” Besson told the news magazine. Most recently, the possible lover allegedly appeared in Moscow.

However, he assumes that Kabaeva still has connections to oligarchs and also to Switzerland, said Besson. In addition, she should receive an annual salary of ten million euros as head of the “National Media Group”.

Ukraine war and Switzerland: will Putin’s lover be sanctioned?

It has not yet been decided whether Kabaeva will also be included on the list of people against whom the EU is imposing sanctions. She is said to have disappeared from a US list at the last second. According to new rumours, she should also be subject to sanctions, but her name is not on the official one EU sanctions list. This in turn puts Switzerland in focus, which has largely remained true to its stance as a neutral state even in the Ukraine war. But how long is that possible?

The Ukraine war calls that role into question: in early May, the US Helsinki Commission, an independent but US Congress-funded body for security and cooperation in Europe, had described Switzerland as “Putin’s senior aide” and “a long-known place for War Criminals and Kleptocrats”. According to mirror The Bernese Foreign Ministry then only said that it had taken note of the allegations with “astonishment and dissatisfaction”. (cat)