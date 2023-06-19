While Tweetakt used to advertise itself explicitly as a youth theater festival, the organization seems to have let go of that focus more and more in recent years. The mission description on the website still mentions the term ‘youth art’, but it no longer covers the entire programme. Although theater for underage viewers is still strongly represented, the only hard criterion for programming seems to be that the work is either for a young audience or made by young makers. As a result, Tweetakt distinguishes itself less and less from other festivals, but it does provide fascinating contrasts.

That starts with the locations: Ruigenhoek, an old fort surrounded by water near the village of Groenekan where most performances can be seen for the youngest viewers, and the theaters and streets of Utrecht’s city center. The outdoor location offers space for makers such as the Non Creators Company with their performances Everything that still needs to be figured out, which takes place in the hills next to the fortress. In their performance, performers and makers Max Laros and Rosita Segers first meekly follow the wishes of an omniscient voice-over, but then rebel – and then suddenly have to decide for themselves how to further shape their lives. The performance does not get much further than a succession of spielerei, but it does offer a nice surrender to everything that is normally not allowed (never brushing your teeth again! All kinds of sweets on one dessert!).

The collective coupdeboule also bends in their performance MYMINEMY about power, but in the form of ‘possession’. As the audience streams into the tent, the two players divide their roles, but it soon turns out that this isn’t going so smoothly: one thinks that everything belongs to her (including bags, caps and clothing belonging to the audience themselves, to which they quickly put a sticker sticks on to mark her possession) while the other is left with the crumbs. The dynamics and the wonderful chemistry between makers Eileen Graham and Katelijne Beukema are also recognizable for children MYMINEMY into a pleasant farce about property thinking.

Yasmine Yahiatene in her performance La fracture. Photo Pauline Vanden Neste Collective coup de boule in their presentation MYMINEMY. Anna van Kooij’s photo Scene from the performance Unfolding an archive by Zoe Demoustier. Photo Tom Herbots

Father-daughter bond

As always, Belgian makers are well represented in the Tweetakt program – the festival originated as a Flemish-Dutch collaboration and has never completely celebrated the ties. The father-daughter bond is central in two performances by young female makers: Unfolding an archive from Zoë Demoustier and La fracture by Yasmine Yahiatene.

Demoustier’s father Daniel worked as a cameraman in war or otherwise dangerous areas. In Unfolding an archive his daughter creates a collage of his video and audio recordings, represented by a collection of lines and nodes on the floor, through which she dances. The choreography, which she bases on audio fragments (an angry mob, a shooting at a school, a politician’s speech), makes tangible how the intimate relationship with world news shaped her youth.

Yahiatene’s father fled from colonial Algeria in the early 1960s, eventually ending up in the country of the French occupiers. His daughter tries to turn him in La fracture understandable: her father would rather lose himself in booze than talk about his past. Yahiatene tries to bridge the gap through the parallel life story of top Algerian-French football player Zinédine Zidane and video footage of family events from her childhood. In a heartbreaking scene, accompanied by a rousing, political hip-hop song about the position of Algerians in France, she gives free rein to her emotion and frustration.

It is particularly interesting how the two performances complement each other in the search for an absent father, and how that absence has had an effect on the makers. For example, Tweetakt always focuses on youth: if not as a target audience, then at least as the theme of the performance.

Theater festival Tweetakt. Seen: 18/06, Utrecht. Two-stroke runs until July 2. Information: tweetakt.nl . Seen: 18/06, Utrecht. Two-stroke runs until July 2.