As announced by experts, this Thursday, July 13, the world will witness a fascinating natural phenomenon, an aurora borealis that will be visible in various parts of the world.

Although this type of phenomenon is seen more frequently in Scandinavian countries, thanks to this year’s solar storm it can be seen from several states in the United States, such as Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota , South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine, and Maryland.

It is hoped that it can be seen clearly from 10 p.m. this Thursday until early Friday morning, around 2 a.m.

However, more recent forecasts indicate that the geomagnetic index known as Kp, which measures aurora activity from zero to nine – nine being the highest possible visibility – places the Kp index below 4 in cities like New York, therefore which they predict will be less visible there. On the other hand, they advised to go further north of the globe to witness it.

(You can read: The lake that would mark the beginning of a new geological era caused by humans).

An aurora borealis is produced by the collision of solar electrical particles and solar winds.

Taking that into account, In Latin American countries closer to Ecuador, such as Colombia, it will not be possible to personally witness the phenomenon. However, you will be able to follow live broadcasts on the internet that will be covering the nightly light show.

What is an aurora borealis?

An aurora borealis is a luminous glow that can be seen around the northern and southern hemispheres, at the magnetic poles, and is produced by the collision of solar electrical particles and solar winds, which also collide with gas molecules and atoms in the atmosphere, as explained by the Geophysical Institute of the University of Alaska.

(Also: The disasters that the El Niño phenomenon will bring this year, the most damaging in history).

“When electrons and protons from the sun collide with oxygen and nitrogen in Earth’s atmosphere, they gain energy. To return to their normal state, they release that energy in the form of light.”, they point out.

In addition, the phenomenon could cause some affectations in electrical and communication networks caused by the geomagnetic activity of the phenomenon, according to what the outlet explained. The New York Journal.

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Mauna Loa: the dangerous volcano in Hawaii that is regularly monitored

-What are the differences between the Phenomenon of the boy and the Phenomenon of the girl?

-Scientists are on alert for maximum temperatures recorded in recent days