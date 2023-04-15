Nothing around here nothing around there. It happens to me breathing, watching movies, series, documentaries. Also listening without interest to music that does not transmit anything to me. Well, my parents were counting the same thing when the Beatles came out. But for a long time I fall asleep, in addition to the help of my pills, with a kind of lullaby. It was used in his nocturnal farewell to orphaned children by an abortion doctor, addicted to ether and fucking his nurses. It happened in The rules of the Cider House. He would tell them: sleep well, princes of Maine, kings of New England.

And everything seems bleak to me. Not only the technology that has appropriated lives and souls, but also cinema, literature, music. They bore me despite their inexhaustible publicists. For my tastes, almost everything is mediocrity or slop, led by inclusion, empowerment, the binary, those fake little things that assure so many mediocre people a payroll in perpetuity.

And in the midst of the progressive shabby, the repetition, the predictable, someone advises me to watch the documentary Sapo SA Memoirs of a thief. It’s in Amazon Prime Video and leaves me touched, fascinated. The protagonist speaks, a man who stole several paintings by the inaccessible Madame Koplovich. He reminds me of the mythological Hannibal Lecter. A psychiatrist tells that he represents the model of the psychopath.

That smiling guy is hypnotic, cold, rational, cruel, manipulative, cynical and above all pragmatic. That intelligent man who, since he was little, wanted to be a delinquent, a gangster, a criminal, gives me chills. And that he assures that he does not regret anything. Perhaps from his failure. After so much triumph.

