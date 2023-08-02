Marta Fascina, the sweet memory of Silvio Berlusconi on Whatsapp: “You, my love, are very high”

After more than a month and a half of silence following the death of Silvio Berlusconi, Martha Fascina “back” to be talked about, this time for one whatsapp status.



The Knight’s companion shares a sweet message written by a tiktoker, Francescafranci57, famous for her lyrics between the poetic and the sentimental. And she addresses it to Silvio himself: “To reach you it would take wings because you, my love, are very high, in a blue sky where there is peace and love, flowers growing everywhere… . I reach out my hand, I want to touch yours but they can’t join. I miss you my love, Diooooo I miss you!”.

