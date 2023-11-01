Fascina: “Everything in that villa reminds me of him. I’m not leaving Arcore”

Martha Fascinating He has decided: “I will return to Parliament“. Silvio Berlusconi’s former partner has never set foot in the Chamber again since that tragic 12 June and has closed herself in silence within the walls of Villa San Martino in Arcore. Home he doesn’t intend to leave. “What keeps me company is the memory of every moment spent together” and denies the rumors about Silvio’s children who want her out of Arcore: “It’s not true.” Fascina tells Il Corriere della Sera “I will return before the votes on the Budget Lawwhich is the most important law”. Then she also responds to the anonymous exponent of Forza Italia who criticized her in Report for having too much influence on Berlusconi: “It was an alleged Forza Italia parliamentarian was involved to declare falsehood and throw mud at an entire political community. I think the interested sources of the broadcast do not have damaged only me, but the president’s memory and what should be our common political home.”

Fascina adds that “the night before he left he told me “I love you” and he reiterated to me how indispensable we were to each other; while in the last moment, the most terrible, the one that I have printed in my mind and heart, he squeezed my hand tightly“. And he lets it be known that he has not overcome the mourning: “Especially in moments of discouragement, – he reveals to Il Corriere – I listen to the many love songs that my Silvio used to dedicate and sing to me. Among many things, he was also a skilled composer of songs, he wrote 130 of them.” Fascina closes with a request addressed to the government:”Let’s name the Strait Bridge after Silvio Berlusconi.”

