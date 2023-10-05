Marta Fascina and the clash with the Berlusconi family. The move of Silvio’s ex-partner

Martha Fascinating he has no intention of leaving Arcore. Despite the public recall of Paolo Berlusconi: “Now just stay at home, go back to Parliament which is your duty“, Silvio’s ex-partner has put down roots in Villa San Martino. The agreements stipulated that he would leave the estate on loan for use to September, but she doesn’t seem to have the slightest intention of doing so. Now in fact in the villa – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – two very explicit writings: “Political secretary Marta Fascina”. And so, while Paolo Berlusconi urges her to return to Parliament and the labor law expert explains that she has obligations towards voters, she puts down roots in Arcore. Fascina now considers it her home. This is why it is now a chronic absentee from parliament and it didn’t happen not even in Paestum for the homage of Forza Italia to the founder.

Read also: Paolo Berlusconi: “Fascina come back to Parliament, it’s his duty. Enough is enough”

Read also: Portofino names a street after Cav. It is the first “Via Berlusconi” in Italy

On the other hand – adds Il Fatto – has a chat which he shares with Alessandro Sorte, Stefano Benigni, Tullio Ferrante and Gloria Saccani Jotti. They are the blue deputies who they take it upon themselves to become his lookouts in Montecitorio. But what is striking is the notion of “political secretariat”. This is the representative office of parliamentarians in their private homes. In the past it also served as a ploy to avoid access by magistrates and investigators during searches. Or to avoid evictions and demolitions. The parliamentarians are in fact protected by article 68 of the Constitution which prevents the judicial authority from searching the person or home without authorization from Parliament.

Subscribe to the newsletter

