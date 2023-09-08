The return of Fascina (by letter) to the party of Fi: “Italy is free from fiscal, bureaucratic and judicial oppression

Martha Fascina sends, surprisingly, a written message of – three pages – salute to the first blue party after the death of Silvio Berlusconi“Azzurra Libertà” underway in Gaeta, which marks the “political return” of the Cav’s partner after the first public outing at the Monza stadium for the first football trophy dedicated to the memory of the founder of Come on Italy last August 8th. The blue deputy appoints the former prime minister five times. She calls him ” my beloved Silvio”, “The President” with a capital “p”, “He”, always with a capital letter.

His intervention is above all, a new “love declaration” against the blue leader who disappeared about 4 months ago, but also contains some indications of a political nature. And certainly not by chance, given that for weeks many have wondered what role the young parliamentarian from Portici will play in the party: will she be satisfied with being a simple deputy or will she be given a specific job, as her loyalists would like, who consider her “guardian and guarantor of the will of the president”? The “grievance”, still unresolved, will have to be resolved by Antonio Tajaninew national coordinator.

The “excuse” to make his voice heard again is a convention where the protagonists, at least on paper, are young people, who for Berlusconi they have always been a priority: “This celebration is entirely for him who, until his last breath, always had a young heart. With foresight and profound intelligence, in his entrepreneurial and political career – he remarks – he has never hesitated to invest in young people, giving them managerial, party and even institutional positions”. The “right combination of experience and innovation has been the mantra of his commitment in any environment he has ventured into”.

