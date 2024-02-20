Forza Italia, Fascina's move and the internal feud. Eye on a rampage

Martha Fascinating aims to obtain the position of deputy secretary of Forza Italia, but not for her personally but for one of hers. The companion of Silvio she has returned to politics actively and is now trying to obtain one armchair of prestige. But for this climb up the party – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – Fascina knows he needs a support. This is why in recent days he picked up the phone and dialed Marcello's number Dell'Utrione of the founders of Forza Italia and currently retired after his final conviction for external complicity in a mafia association: “Marcellus, I need your help…“. Four days before the first post-Berlusconi Forza Italia congress, Fascina's request to Dell'Utri would have been simple: favor his man's climbStephen Benignas deputy of Tajani.

A internal feud, the one on the job as deputy secretary of Forza Italia, which – continues Il Fatto – is tearing the party apart on the eve of the congress. At the beginning of December, Tajani he had gone to dinner with the governor of Calabria, Roberto Eyed to seal a deal: he would be his number two. But in recent weeks Fascina has gotten in the way by pushing Benign, treasurer of Forza Italia and former youth manager, first as one of the party's four deputies and now as “vicar”, that is, Tajani's real number two. A election campaign that of Fascina which is infuriating Eyedit's an open clash in Forza Italia.