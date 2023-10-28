“As I have always said, I have been following and doing politics since I was a teenager. I will continue to carry out the parliamentary mandate that the citizens have given me; my absence was motivated by indescribable suffering.” This was stated by Marta Fascina, MP for Fi and Silvio Berlusconi’s last companion in an interview for Bruno Vespa’s book, “Il rancore e la Speranza”, to be released in November by Mondadori/Rai libri. As for a role in Fi, Fascina replies: “I have never asked for or aspired to party positions. So no, at the moment, I don’t imagine any particular roles for myself.”

“I admit that I smile, even if it is something that is difficult for me at the moment, when I read imaginative press articles. The Berlusconi family’s categorical denial is worth more than any unfounded rumour.” Fascina states this when asked if, after the rumors in the newspapers, she will continue to live in Villa San Martino, Berlusconi’s historic residence.

“It is a question that cannot be asked in the past tense. I lived her sudden death on earth, I live it and I will live it with a sense of anguishing emptiness that will remain unbridgeable for the rest of my life”. This is how Fascina responds to Vespa who asks her how she experienced the Knight’s disappearance. “My beloved Silvio gave love in profusion. In such a context of harmony and union that he, in his uniqueness, was capable of creating, it would have been difficult not to form excellent relationships with his beloved children to whom I remain linked by sincere and profound feelings of esteem and affection.”