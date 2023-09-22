Fascina is in Villa San Martino, she doesn’t move from there and none of the heirs have ever asked her to do so, at least until now





TO Paestumto the three days organized by Forza Italia for next week and which will begin with a Berlusconi day on 29 September, the date of the first birthday without the Knight, Marta Fascina There will not be. The decision is made and the margins for rethinking, although there would be, are very few. She will not go to Campania just as she did not go to Gaeta to the young Azzurri event two weeks ago, where however she had sent a short message which was then read by the president of the juniors, Stefano Benigni. This is what Corriere della Sera wrote this morning.

He won’t go there not so much, or not only, for that logistical-sentimental issue that Fedele Confalonieri put in the minutes last week, noting that Berlusconi was Milan, “What does Paestum have to do with it?” (after all, she herself comes from the province of Naples); as for “that mourning not yet processed”, to use the summary of the friends who visit her, which still nails her to Arcore as if in a sort of golden prison full of feelings perpetually devoted to melancholy, of which one possesses the keys but from which he cannot separate himself except for a couple of hours, as was the case with the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy which he attended in the Monza stadium.

Fascina is a Villa San Martino, she doesn’t move from there and none of the heirs have ever asked her to do so, at least until now. And Villa San Martino, since the death of the owner of the house, has remained plastically the same, even in the characters who populate it every day. With Berlusconi, the van with the carabinieri who parked in front of the entrance gate twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, disappeared; the others remained, from the escort leader Nino – who now accompanies Fascina on her very rare excursions away from home – to the cooks, the gardeners, and the rest of the service staff.

The prolonged absence from Parliament at record rates, because Fascina is also a member of parliament, as well as the prolonged absence from the capital, can only be explained in this way. «An unprocessed mourning». Politics is still his main interest, even if the suspicion of “evaporation” from the Forza Italia scene – highlighted yesterday and in these terms by Vittorio Sgarbi in an interview with La Stampa – holds up compared to the present and future organizational charts of the party but not on the political perspective, given that every word uttered by the “widow”, if and when it happens, would be weighed as the verb of Berlusconi orthodoxy. On the other hand, when her phone rings or she initiates a phone call, on the other side of her there is often Marina Berlusconi, her sisters and her brothers, Fedele Confalonieri, Gianni Letta.

And so, according to the story of the very rare eyewitness testimonies, Fascina reads the newspapers, consults the press agencies, the information bodies on the web, sometimes even the internal chats of Forza Italia. She doesn’t watch talk shows and not even much television in general because the sofa-TV combo reminds her of her last happy time with a Berlusconi still lucid, with those evenings in which the vision of Temptation Island ended up winning over the rest of the schedule.

And then, of course, he manages the Villa and the most sacred heritage it contains, that is, the Knight’s ashes, which rest next to those of his parents. Rosa and Luigi, of her sister Marie Antoinette. They say that Fascina walks several times a day the few steps that separate the residence from that place always adorned with fresh flowers, the place of remembrance, the symbol of that “mourning not yet processed”. Forza Italia is a distant world but not very distant, for now. The relations with Antonio Tajani are good, the contacts with his friends who animate the internal life of the party are frequent if not even daily, the attention for the political asset of Berlusconism is intense even if “remotely”. In Paestum, barring any twists and turns, his chair will remain empty. But in the future, who knows what will happen.

