An investigation has been opened by the Prosecutor of Brindisi in relation to the death of the 41-year-old journalist Patrizia Nettis, originally from Gioia del Colle, found lifeless on June 29 in the house where she lived in Fasano, where she worked as a press officer for the local municipal administration. As Brindisireport reports, a man has been entered in the register of suspects: the hypothesis would be of instigation to suicide.

Meanwhile, the family of the 41-year-old has officially asked that the body be exhumed in order to perform the autopsy. The family’s lawyer, Giuseppe Castellaneta, explains to ANSA that it is “a dutiful initiative to exclude any other hypothesis other than the one currently being considered by the prosecutor’s office. The defensive investigation activity that we are carrying out, pursuant to article 190 bis, is parallel – he specifies – to that which the Brindisi prosecutor’s office is carrying out “.

The goal is to reach a truth, because none of us, among family members, colleagues and friends, believe in the hypothesis of suicide as perhaps the apical point of a depressive state or something else. This is absolutely not the case, because we all know that Patrizia had no reason to take her own life”. «The reason could be attributable to external causes, and we want to understand what these external causes are. And to do this – she concludes – we believe it is necessary to perform an autopsy ».