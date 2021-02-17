The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will consider complaints received regarding the increase in taxi prices in Moscow. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the head of the department for regulation of communications and information technologies of the department, Elena Zayeva.

Earlier, the capital’s Department of Transport reported that due to heavy snowfall, some taxi aggregators increased the cost of their services by 2-3 times. Against this background, several public associations sent a letter to the head of the FAS, Maxim Shaskolsky, asking him to check this situation.

Zayeva noted that all appeals will be considered in the prescribed manner. According to her, the FAS is conducting an investigation to assess the impact of Uber and Yandex.Taxi on taxi prices and commissions in the region. The share of these aggregators in Moscow and the region exceeds 50%.

The representative of the department also recalled that dynamic pricing is used in the taxi market. In addition, according to antitrust laws, the fact of dominance in the commodity market is not in itself prohibited. Only abuse of a dominant position is prohibited, Zayeva noted.