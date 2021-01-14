The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of the Russian Federation instructed its territorial departments to conduct a survey among regional and small retail chains on cases of refusal of manufacturers to supply sugar and sunflower oil at fixed prices. This was announced on Thursday, January 14, by the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

“As we know, today the FAS Russia instructed all territorial bodies to interview“ regional ”and“ municipal ”retail chains within 24 hours about cases of refusal of producers (suppliers) of sunflower oil and granulated sugar to supply these goods at the prices set in the agreements,” – quoted the press service of the department in TASS…

On the same day, January 14, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the department had not received complaints from the owners of retail chains and outlets about problems with the purchase of sunflower oil and sugar after the government fixed prices for these products.

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation confirmed the absence of interruptions in the supply of sunflower oil and sugar in the country by producers.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and producers signed an agreement on December 16, 2020 to stabilize prices for sunflower oil and sugar. According to the document, the maximum retail prices for sugar are 46 rubles per kilogram, and for sunflower oil – 110 rubles per liter.