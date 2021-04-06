The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia will analyze pricing and determine retail prices for chicken eggs and meat from the largest retail chains, reported April 6 press service of the department.

“In connection with the receipt of information about an increase in prices for chicken eggs and poultry meat, the FAS Russia is currently conducting unscheduled inspections of the largest manufacturers of these products, including in terms of possible unjustified price increases, abuse of dominant position in the market, or the presence of agreements prohibited by antimonopoly legislation, or coordinated actions of market participants “, – stated in the message.

In addition to analyzing pricing and determining retail prices for these products, the FAS will also check prices for vegetables.

Earlier, on March 10, it became known that poultry farms may refuse to produce premium goods, such as selected eggs and brisket.

Rospitsesoyuz suggested that producers concentrate on making cheaper products – broiler carcasses and table eggs of the second category. Thus, the organization told Izvestia that factories will be able to reduce manufacturing costs, and consumers will receive goods at an acceptable and stable price.

In February, retail chains and manufacturers reported to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture about an increase in the selling price of eggs and chicken meat. Retail was ready to take into account such changes and revise prices.

But in early March, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov instructed the FAS to check the validity of the increase in prices for chicken and eggs. After that, some large producers and federal chains agreed to fix prices for a broiler carcass for three weeks.

At the end of 2020, a price control mechanism was introduced for basic foodstuffs such as sugar, bread and sunflower oil. In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on state regulation of prices for socially important goods.