The Federal Antimonopoly Service is asked to check the legality of the provision of microcredit services by mobile operators. This is stated in a request to the service of the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education, Yana Lantratova. The document is at the disposal of Izvestia.

The document gives an example of Megafon, which in March of this year introduced a clause in the user agreement on the consent of subscribers to receive information on the provision of microcredits.

“As the applicants note, users were not warned about this change in the agreement separately. In order to refuse this service, you need to study the entire text of the agreement and find a line in it with the refusal of this service, ”the text of the request says.

It also informs about the fears of subscribers: if other persons access their application (for example, if their phone is lost or stolen), loans can be issued without their consent.

“A similar microfinance loan service is also provided by other mobile operators PJSC Mobile TeleSystems and PJSC VimpelCom, to which subscribers also filed claims,” the text says.

As Yana Lantratova herself explained to Izvestia, she was prompted to write a request to the FAS by citizens’ appeals.

“Today, mobile operators are essentially trying to replace banks. They actually impose this microcredit service, and you can refuse to receive information on which you can only carefully read the contract,” she said.

However, there are no guarantees that mobile operators will keep personal data.

“There are quite often reports in the media about the leakage of personal data and payment information. According to InfoWatch, for example, in 2022 alone, more than 667 million such records leaked in Russia,” the deputy noted.

Therefore, the question arose – what guarantees do mobile operators give to subscribers who have entrusted their personal information, is it protected, Yana Lantratova explained.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

We heard the ringing: the Federal Antimonopoly Service will check the services of mobile operators for lending