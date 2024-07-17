FAS will require oil companies to justify the increase in wholesale prices for AI-95 gasoline

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia will send a request to oil companies demanding that they economically justify the increase in the wholesale price of AI-95 gasoline. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the department.

The FAS statement specifies that the issue of increasing the price of gasoline in Russia was discussed today by the agency’s Exchange Committee. Its representatives recommended increasing the volume of AI-95 sales on the exchange, since “there is currently a seasonal increase in demand for this particular brand of gasoline.”

On the afternoon of July 17, it became known that gasoline on the exchange rose in price to its maximum in September. During trading on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), the cost of AI-95 rose to 73.1 thousand rubles per ton. The price of AI-92 gasoline exceeded 57 thousand rubles per ton.