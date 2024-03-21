ASo do we, dear friends of sophisticated television entertainment and… cultivated riot, We, too, down here in our analogue paper world, have been secretly working on a new literary program during this emotionally cold winter. Not that we particularly great desire for it would have had: This year too, we had enough to do with not just sorting out the new releases of the season: because the dangerous one was also for us Identity terror virus had taken hold, we now had to classify them even more sensitively into essentialist categories. We could no longer rely on them masquerading as biographies or novels, as automobiles or as science fiction Minnesang or Dark Academia; We now also had to pay attention to how they wanted to be read! We did have some of that not a hint a hunch, but luckily the bright publishers had taken precautions and started printing the cut edges of their books in a wide variety of colors. So we condemned them too old white books, that had dominated the discourse for far too long, in the second row and put the colorful bestsellers at the front, the wrong way round. Even though this work required our full attention and even though we, we the spirit of the letters We still literally absorbed and inhaled, and sometimes even drank in completely senseless, the rampant reading in literary programs completely questionable found, we too have recently felt a worrying deficit, an increasingly loud and loud void in the program. Because whenever we, once a month, our vain concerns wipe aside and let the categorizing be categorizing once on our leather-bound black and white tube the signature tune of the “Literary Quartet” sounded, we could hardly get over the fact that our favorite debate culture campaigner, Eva Menasse, appeared there so rarely. It's even had broadcasts lately completely without her given!



Image: Illustration Kat Menschik



Luckily, she agreed immediately when we told her the title of our new show: It should be called “Saying Everything and Nothing,” after her youngest and as always, highly explosive essay, And when it came to the furnishings, we were also inspired by her wonderful description of analogue reality: we had painted the walls with tears, blood and mold, there was rotten fruit everywhere on the floor and in the middle of our little group there was a smelly garbage can which we do every time the laziest books wanted to kick. But when we were enthusiastic about something we read, we wanted to use Menasse's example of the Tasmanian devils as a model and ourselves inclined to bite each other's faces. Menasse was quickly convinced of our concept and even agreed to add another guest who we wanted to include in the show, at least a bit of contemporaneity to simulate: We had from our old canons a machine for Apodictic Reviews of Serious Literature (MARCEL). MARCEL had all the jewelry editions available digitally stuffed into itself and could wiggle his index finger threateningly at the push of a button and at the same time tirelessly talk about it horrible chatter rant. And because we already have such a fantastic cast with these two entertainment professionals on board We dared to bring a somewhat brittle academic into the group as the third guest soon, as a visiting professor at the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf Quark Academy, his inaugural lecture on the topic “Kästner, Kraftwerk, Cock Sparrer: One Declaration of love “to the everyday poetry” wanted to read. Under the name Campino, the professor and his artist collective “Untenrum Frei” decades ago paved the way for experimental poetry in Germany (“Ice-cold Bommerlunder / Bommerlunder ice-cooled”) and always his demonstrated intellectual incorruptibility, but without leaving the philosopher out. And the title of his second lecture – “Everyone has something to say. “The cacophony of our time” – we had tattooed on our hearts with our quills anyway. Because here too, all voices should have their say! The the loud and the quiet, the silent and the out of tune, preferably all at the same time! Oh, we would have loved to present the ninety-seven most important new releases of the month in the first broadcast, but unfortunately we weren't used to making a decision. We've had the new one for hours Book-O-Mat of the central literary organ “Zeit”, but each time the trick question was “Would you say books are like warm blankets?” failed. Because of course for us books not only had to be ice cold, but also scratchy and uncomfortable, had to shake us up, how the new wake-up call by riot brother Father Hehne. We would have liked to have made a five-hour special program about that alone because, like him, we too had had enough with the general one Idiocy and ideology and ignorance and in general with words with I. But unfortunately MARCEL was too quick to release the latest work from the former state radio operator's anger factory thundered into the stinking bin. “Are you serious?!” we scolded him, “there were original quotes from Jesus in there!”, but he just wobbled meaningless with your index finger.