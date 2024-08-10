FAS: Kursk Region to Take Measures to Prevent Price Increases

Large retail chains in the Kursk region have received letters from the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia, which called on them to inform it if any suppliers decide to raise purchase prices for consumer goods and services in the region. This was reported by the press service of this agency TASS.

According to the FAS, such steps have been taken to prevent abuses in consumer goods markets during the emergency situation. The antimonopoly authorities also called on market participants to demonstrate social responsibility and conscientious behavior and to refrain from unjustified price increases.

Earlier, Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak said that the situation in the city was stable, but the flow of people arriving at temporary accommodation points was growing. District administrations are taking into account everyone who left the border areas. More than 16 thousand applications have already been accepted.