The Federal Antimonopoly Service responded to Putin’s demand to deal with the rise in prices for residential real estate. It is reported by RIA News…

“In accordance with the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the FAS Russia will check the validity of the rise in housing prices in the Russian Federation,” the ministry’s press service said.

On April 8, the head of state noted that on average, the cost of housing in the country increased by 12 percent, but in some regions the figure reached 30 percent. The President agreed that in order to resolve the issue, it is necessary to create an additional proposal in the housing construction market. He also instructed “to look at this problem from the point of view of the FAS.”

Later, the Ministry of Construction named the reasons for the rise in housing prices. According to a ministry spokesman, one of the key factors was the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. “Work on construction sites has been suspended in one way or another in more than 50 regions. Also, the industry is faced with an acute shortage of labor, “- said the interlocutor of RBC. He also mentioned the global conjuncture and the rise in prices for building materials.

Only important and interesting – on our Facebook

…