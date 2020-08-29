Medical laboratories complain about delivery bottlenecks and capacity limits – more corona tests or even price reductions are out of the question. But doubts about this mantra are appropriate: The situation could be improved with simple means.

ÜGermany used to give little thought to its medical laboratories. The Corona crisis has also changed that. Every Tuesday the association “Accredited Laboratories in Medicine” (ALM) provides information on how its members are coping with the corona tests.

Sebastian Balzter Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The usual triad here: the laboratories deliver excellent work and reliably perform their tasks, but are at the edge of their capabilities, which is why an expansion of the tests or even price reductions are out of the question.

Such associations are now there to protect the interests of their members, and ALM does this perfectly with this position. But are the arguments also useful to steer the test strategy of the whole country? Research by the FAS shows that doubts are justified. There is therefore both unused laboratory capacity and rationalization options that could make significantly more and cheaper tests possible than before. Whether or not this makes medical sense is another debate. This is about the economic side of testing.