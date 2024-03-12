The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) opened a case against S7 Airlines because the airline did not comply with the service’s warning. The department informed Izvestia about this on March 12.

Previously, the FAS established that Siberia Airlines JSC, within the same fare subclass, sells air tickets at different prices. However, price differences are not related to the provision of services on board, additional costs of the carrier or the time before departure at which the passenger purchases a ticket.

“In addition, the airline and its group of persons do not have a commercial (pricing) policy or other act that determines, among other things, the pricing procedure,” the FAS explained.

The service issued a warning to the company. She needs to develop and send a commercial (pricing) policy to the service for approval. The document must also provide for the calculation and establishment of fees for the transportation of passengers at an economically justified level and the rules for determining the permissible level of deviation from it.

The carrier did not comply with the department’s warning and also tried to challenge its legality in court. However, the Moscow Arbitration Court supported the position of the FAS Russia.

“The service has decided to initiate proceedings against Siberia Airlines JSC. If the airline is found guilty, it faces a fine in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation,” the department said.

In February, the Ministry of Transport told Izvestia that airlines would receive fines for posting incorrect information about ticket bookings in the Automated Information System for Air Transportation (AIS OVP). This measure is a response to complaints from passengers who lost time and money due to incorrect information about flight times and incorrect ticketing.