The Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) opened a case against Rostourism due to possible violations during the competition for grants for the development of domestic tourism. The department writes about this on Wednesday, February 3, on its official website.

“FAS Russia opened a case against the federal tourism agency. The department saw signs of violation of the law on the protection of competition in the actions of the Federal Tourism Agency when holding a competition for grants for the development of domestic and inbound tourism. This was stated, among other things, in the statements of business entities that were received by the FAS Russia and the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation, ”the statement says.

This is a competition held by Rostourism in the fall of 2020. As part of the competition, the department selected the best public and business initiatives for the development of domestic and inbound tourism. According to the FAS, in the course of the event, violations of the antimonopoly legislation were committed in terms of the competitive selection procedure.

“The actions of the Federal Tourism Agency during the competition could lead to a restriction of competition, so the FAS decided to initiate a case,” said Nadezhda Sharavskaya, head of the department for control of social sphere, trade and non-production services of the FAS Russia.

In turn, the press service of Rostourism Interfax stated that the grant program meets all the requirements of transparency and openness.

“A mechanism was taken as a basis, which is widely used by other departments in various industries and spheres of activity and has proven its effectiveness. More than 4 thousand entrepreneurs came to the competition, which testifies to the absence of discriminatory conditions, and the applications were evaluated by more than 100 independent experts according to various criteria, ”the ministry’s press service assured.

In addition, Rosturizm stressed that the deadline for accepting applications (from September 22 to October 8) was sufficient for the preparation of documents and filing applications for participation in the competition.

On November 13, 2020 Rosturizm summed up the results of the competition of entrepreneurs for grants for the implementation of projects in the field of tourism. The Russian government has allocated 1.2 billion rubles for the development of projects.