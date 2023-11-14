The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia is considering increasing the liability of banks for violating advertising legislation. This was stated on November 14 by the deputy head of the department, Karina Taukenova, during a speech at National Advertising Forum.

According to her, the increase in fines will be aimed at reducing the debt burden of the population. In this regard, the FAS is conducting an active dialogue with Russian banks, Taukenova noted.

“I really hope that we will reach some kind of consensus. We have little choice. Either we leave the disclaimer and continue to fine everyone for this, or we come to a more harmonious solution,” she explained.

Taukenova added that now the amount of the fine varies from 300 thousand to 800 thousand rubles.

“We understand that this is not much for banks, and perhaps this responsibility under the article will need to be increased,” concluded the deputy head of the service.

In October, a legal provision came into force, according to which banks and microfinance organizations are required to disclose in advertising materials the range of the full cost of the loan, the loan as a percentage per annum. Moreover, such information should be written in the same font as the message about an attractive interest rate.

Later, the FAS informed Izvestia that it had begun checking compliance with the new requirements.