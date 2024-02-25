In 2023, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) identified antimonopoly violations in seven national projects: “Housing and Urban Environment”, “Safe Quality Roads”, “Healthcare”, “Demography”, “Education”, “Culture” and “Ecology”. Deputy head of the service Pyotr Ivanov said this in an exclusive interview with Izvestia.

“In 2023, the FAS initiated 287 cases of agreements restricting competition and coordination of economic activities. Violations of antimonopoly legislation at auctions (cartels and collusion with the customer) were identified in 72 regions. The department involved 307 business entities and 24 customers as defendants in the cases. The bidding agreements covered 2,911 purchases with a total initial maximum contract price (IMCP) of 174 billion rubles,” Ivanov said.

According to him, in terms of monitoring the implementation of national projects, 24 cases were initiated with a total initial maximum contract price of 10.8 billion rubles. 32 decisions were made in cases of violation of antimonopoly legislation with a total amount of NMCC of 42.4 billion rubles.

“Violations of antimonopoly legislation were established during the implementation of national projects “Housing and Urban Environment”, “Safe Quality Roads”, “Healthcare”, “Demography”, “Education”, “Culture” and “Ecology”, noted the deputy head of the FAS.

He also said that in 2023, 39 criminal cases were initiated based on materials from the antimonopoly authorities. Of these, 13 cases were based on signs of concluding a cartel (Article 178 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). In total, the federal budget received more than 1 billion rubles from fines imposed by the central office of the FAS Russia for anti-competitive agreements.

Read more in the exclusive interview with Deputy Head of the FAS Petr Ivanov to Izvestia:

“If you limit taxi prices, the service simply will not be provided”