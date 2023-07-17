The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) finalized the law on setting tariffs for natural monopolies according to universal rules. Sergei Puzyrevsky, State Secretary, Deputy Head of the FAS, spoke about this in an exclusive interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

“Active work on the bill resumed after the order of the Government of the Russian Federation. The service tried to rework the bill, taking into account the need to preserve the specific features of the regulation of individual industries,” he said.

According to him, the fundamental concept of the bill has not changed.

“They will determine the “skeleton” of the tariff regulation system – common general principles, goals and methods, the composition of expenses to be included in tariffs, and set general requirements for the procedure for setting tariffs, as well as control in this area,” the deputy head of the service noted.

In addition, the draft law provides for a number of provisions, without which a decisive modernization of this area is impossible. For example, automation of processes in the field of tariff regulation or fixing the long-term tariffs.

“Currently, the bill is supported by sectoral departments. In addition, significant progress has been made in terms of coordinating the initiative with the business community. Thus, before its re-submission to the government, today there is only one important stage left: its consideration at the subcommittee by the government commission on administrative reform, ”Puzyrevsky noted.

