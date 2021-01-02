BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – According to a media report, the federal states have agreed on the expected extension of the corona restrictions beyond January 10 – but not on the duration. The heads of the state chancellery could not have agreed at a conference call on Saturday afternoon whether the extension should initially be decided for two or three weeks, reports the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”, citing participants.

In particular, the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia, which were particularly badly affected by the corona pandemic, had come in for another so-called lockdown until January 31. Bremen, Hamburg and Hesse would have tended to make new decisions earlier.

It was similar with the topic of schools and kindergartens: the badly affected countries wanted to keep them closed, those less badly affected wanted to reopen kindergartens and schools up to the seventh grade from January 11th. In higher classes, alternating or distance lessons should then be held./and/DP/zb